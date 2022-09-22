The Boston Celtics are likely to begin training camp Tuesday without head coach Ime Udoka because of a violation of team rules, according to media reports.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, “Celtics coach Ime Udoka had an improper, intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff. … It’s been deemed a violation of the team’s code of conduct.”

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com was the first to report that Udoka faces a possible suspension from the team.

Neither the Celtics nor Udoka have released statements regarding a possible violation of team rules.

Udoka is coming off a rookie season in which he led the team to its first NBA Finals appearance since 2010. The Celtics went 51-31 in the regular season, completing a remarkable turnaround after a 20-21 start.

The Celtics are set to open up training camp on Tuesday in Boston, with team members scheduled to attend a media day on Monday.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous