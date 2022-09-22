The Comfort Inn & Suites in Scarborough has agreed to stop sheltering homeless people, putting it back into compliance with town regulations.

The Scarborough Town Council voted 6-1 Wednesday to renew the hotel’s operating license based on its plan to transition away from this temporary housing, according to town manager Tom Hall.

The hotel’s transition plan will phase out this temporary housing by the end of the year through an eviction process. About 60 people in the 69-room hotel will be affected, according to the transition plan.

Evictions will begin November 1.

At one point as many as 91 people were living there, Hall said, but as people have left they haven’t been accepting new guests.

Several Maine hotels have been offering shelter to asylum seekers and homeless people in the wake of the pandemic.

This follows similar measures in South Portland where hotel licenses were scrutinized after increased public safety calls.

