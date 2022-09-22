Natalie Moynihan had nine aces and 17 kills to lead Scarborough to a 3-1 win over Yarmouth (6-1) in a battle of defending volleyball state champions, at Yarmouth.

Scarborough (5-1), the reigning Class A champion, closed out a 25-14, 22-25, 25-18, 25-13 victory by taking the final two sets against the defending Class B champion.

Moynihan served five aces during a long service run that helped the Red Storm take the first set. In the second set, the Clippers (6-1) battled back from a 21-15 deficit, thanks to the serving of Annie Vinnakota (11 service points).

Scarborough got six kills from Moynihan in the third set, then put it away thanks in part to another Moynihan service run in the fourth set.

FALMOUTH 3, MARSHWOOD 0: Victoria Abbott had 10 kills and nine digs, and Kylie Armer added seven kills and seven service aces for the Navigators (4-2) as they swept past the Hawks (2-5) in Eliot, 25-11, 25-12, 25-14.

Kani Gutter contributed 20 digs and four service aces. Ginerva Marcoccio had 11 assists.

BOYS’ SOCCER

BONNY EAGLE 2, SANFORD 1: Lucas Drinkwater had a goal and an assist to help the Scots (1-6) edge the Spartans (0-6-1) in Sanford.

Drinkwater set up the winning goal in the second half when he collected a throw-in and back passed to open space. Jacob Schmader won a foot race and laced a 25-yard strike with 17:09 remaining.

Drinkwater headed in a ball that Gabriel Holanda popped into the air with a behind the back touch following a throw-in by Schmader to give Bonny Eagle a 1-0 lead just 5:26 into the game.

Sanford’s Joel Morrison tied it when his low left-footed strike from 30 yards skipped off the turf near the edge of the 6-yard box and evaded Bonny Eagle goalie Nick Freeman with 24:27 left in the second half.

YARMOUTH 4, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 0: Justin Dawes set up goals by Lucas Minnihan and Truman Peters in the first half as the Clippers (6-0-1) topped the Raiders (3-2) at Yarmouth.

Luis Cardoso added a goal from Zach Kelly in the 37th minute as Yarmouth built a 3-0 halftime lead. An own goal capped the scoring.

Myles Williman made 10 saves for Fryeburg. Yarmouth’s Ian O’Connor had two saves.

WAYNFLETE 4, TRAIP ACADEMY 2: Myles Culley scored three first-half goals for the Flyers (5-1) as they built a 4-1 halftime edge against the Rangers (5-1) in Portland.

Nils Burton-Johanson also scored for Waynflete on a feed from Liam Anderson.

Traip’s Jack Peyroni converted a free kick in the first half and added an unassisted goal in the second half.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 1, MARANACOOK 0: A quick outlet pass by goalkeeper Cody Cleaveland led to a goal by Jack Duncan in the first half, and the Eagles (7-0) blanked the Black Bears (4-2) in Newcastle.

Cleaveland stopped all four shots he faced. Sam St. Germain made eight saves for Maranacook.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

KENNEBUNK 0, DEERING 0: Elsa Freeman’s free kick for Deering (2-4-1) with 1:20 left in the second overtime barely missed the net as the Rams played to a scoreless draw against Kennebunk (1-4-1) in Portland.

Sophie Hill made 10 saves for Deering.

THORNTON ACADEMY 2, FALMOUTH 0: Serra Rich and Charlotte Belanger scored for the Golden Trojans (5-1-1) against the Navigators (3-3) in Falmouth.

Rich put Thornton ahead in the seventh minute when she one-timed a pass from Hadley Stoddard. Belanger put in the rebound of a penalty kick 14:35 into the second half.

Ava Lomax stopped six shots for the win. Abigail Pausman made nine saves for Thornton.

MT. ARARAT 4, SKOWHEGAN 1: Julianna Allen scored three goals, including the go-ahead tally early in the second half, and the Eagles (5-1-1) defeated the River Hawks (0-7) at Topsham.

Cali Pomerleau caromed a shot off the post in the 56th minute to round out the scoring for Mt. Ararat.

SCARBOROUGH 10, BIDDEFORD 0: Ali Mokriski and Lana Djuranovic each had two goals and an assist as the Red Storm (6-0) handled the Tigers (1-5) in Scarborough.

Paige Garlock and Sarah LeFebrve each chipped in two goals, while Grace Carlista and Delia Fravert added a goal and an assist.

Scarborough keeper Sophia Rinaldi made three saves. Gabby Smith and Sarah Parks combined for 18 saves for Biddeford.

FIELD HOCKEY

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 3, GREELY 0: Greta Hermanson set up Grace Murley midway through the first quarter, then scored on a feed from Eliza Thorne in the second quarter as the Raiders (5-2) beat the Rangers (0-5-1) in Fryeburg.

Sharis Santos added a second-half goal with an assist from Grace Porcaro.

Fryeburg goalie Rayna Wales made five saves. Kate Parkinson stopped 12 shots for Greely.

GORHAM 9, PORTLAND/DEERING 0: Gorham (5-2-1) was paced by four goals from Brooke Farquhar as they easily got past Portland/Deering (0-7) at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

Ellie Szostalo added a pair of goals. Hannah Bickford, Annabelle Colliere and Kayla McLean also scored.

Emma Walsh had 30 saves for Portland/Deering.

OXFORD HILLS 3, BRUNSWICK 1: Sierra Carson scored a goal and helped set up two others as the Vikings (5-1-1) beat the Dragons (4-3-1) in Paris.

Carson and Tristen Derenberger set up Carlee Cash on a penalty corner for the game’s first goal in the second quarter. Carson made it 2-0 later in the second, and Miah Gallan added a goal in the fourth quarter off a cross from Carson.

Vikings goalie Gabby Wright finished with five saves.

Kiki Dinsmore pulled Brunswick within 2-1 in the third quarter. Dragons goalie Ella Duchette stopped 13 shots.

