Two seniors from Cape Elizabeth High School have been named National Merit semifinalists.

Nora Lane and Amy Rasco have been recognized with this honor based on their performance on the PSAT administered in October. They now have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring. In its 68th year, the National Merit Scholarship Program is an academic competition for recognition and scholarships.

High school juniors entered the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®), which served as an initial screen of program entrants. The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state. The number of semifinalists in a state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the national total of graduating seniors.

The administration, faculty, staff, and community of Cape Elizabeth High School congratulate these two National Merit semifinalists on their achievement.

