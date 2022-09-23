SCARBOROUGH — Hannaford Supermarkets plans to open a store at the intersection of Payne Road and Route 114 in Scarborough, according to a company news release.

The Payne Road Hannaford Supermarket and Pharmacy will be located at 417 Payne Road; the company will continue to operate the Oak Hill Hannaford Supermarket and Pharmacy at its existing location.

The approximately 58,000-square-foot store at Payne Road will offer fresh food, including thousands of natural and organic products, as well as store-brand offerings such as Taste of Inspirations, Hannaford, and Nature’s Promise.

Hannaford expects to begin construction in early 2023 and open the store in the summer of 2023. The store is expected to employ about 150 full- and part-time associates.

“Growing our business in our own backyard is a huge point of pride,” said Todd Bullen, vice president of Operations for Hannaford Supermarkets. “We look forward to making it even easier for Scarborough-area customers to do their grocery shopping for the week or pick up that one item they need. We are proud to invest further in our state, bring new jobs to the area and strengthen our relationship with the community.”

The new supermarket will offer a full-service pharmacy; Hannaford To Go curbside pickup and delivery, a service which allows customers to order their groceries online; and a huge selection of ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat items.

The Payne Road Hannaford and Pharmacy will also offer My Hannaford Rewards, a program that allows users to earn two percent rewards on all private brand purchases and receive personalized coupons, according to the release.

“The new store will be an active member of the Scarborough community, contributing to local nonprofit organizations, civic groups and hunger-relief efforts,” Bullen said.

In 2021, Hannaford donated more than 25 million pounds of food to hunger relief organizations.

The Payne Road Scarborough store will mark Hannaford’s 186th store when it opens, including 65 in Maine, the release stated. The company was founded in Portland in 1883 and is headquartered in Scarborough.