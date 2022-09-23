You don’t have to be a professional handyman to make transformative improvements to your house. DIY projects can create competency and confidence in handy tasks, instill pride in your property, and could pay off handsomely when you’re ready to sell your home. Trained experts should handle projects related to your home’s electrical, plumbing, or support structures. However, there are plenty of lower-stakes improvements and repairs you can make to upscale your living space. Let’s explore a handful of the low-cost, aesthetic tweaks you should consider for your house.

Fresh Paint

Painting is one of the quintessential home improvement projects. It’s easy and relatively inexpensive, and almost anyone with patience can do it. It requires little more than some brushes, some paint rollers, and some paint.

Bring vibrancy to your home’s interior or exterior by adding a fresh coat of paint to some fading walls. Play around with new color ideas if you want to bring some new energy to a room. A non-uniformly colored accent wall is a great way to add dimension and depth to your interior design. If you want to get serious, you could even research color theory at colormatters.com to see how various hues interact and affect the mood of their environment.

Remember, you don’t have to limit paint to just the walls. Adding color to other home features like your front door, windowsills, or fireplace can be another great way to add aesthetic spice to your home.

Wallpaper

Do you want to add some flare to one of the rooms in your house? Painting color on an accent wall is satisfying enough but can only go so far. Suitable wallpaper will add complexity, artistry, and decadence to a room. There’s wallpaper out there for everyone with unlimited colors and patterns. Plus, installing wallpaper makes significantly less of a mess than paint, and there’s no risk of staining your carpet, furniture, windowsills, or other walls.

Don’t be intimidated by the cutting and shaping of the wallpaper. Familyhandyman.com has thorough video tutorials.

Remove Popcorn Ceiling

Consider removing that popcorn ceiling to give your home a more modern look. Smoothing out your ceiling will give your interior a sleek and contemporary look. The texture is more comfortable and welcoming and guaranteed to increase your home’s resale value.

For your safety, ensure you feel comfortable working on a ladder and check that your ceiling does not contain asbestos or other harmful chemicals. Put some plastic sheeting down from there to collect the mess and get scraping. Architecturaldigest.com has a beginner’s guide.

Shelving

Installing shelves has many practical benefits for any room in the house.

• Shelves create extra storage.

• They are an aesthetically pleasing way to fill empty wall space.

• They unlock more design options.

Maybe you’ll decide to fill your shelves with books, little trinkets, potted plants, or framed photos of friends and family. If you put shelves in your bathroom, you could use them to display and store boutique lotions, soaps, and other toiletries.

If you have open wall space in your kitchen, open-air shelves are a great place to store spices or your finest pottery. Homedepot.com has a two-minute video guide to this surprisingly easy task. Just make sure you keep everything level.

