SCARBOROUGH — The Mateja Group at Keller Williams Realty has chosen the Alzheimer’s Association Maine Chapter as the Mateja Gives nonprofit for the month of September. Throughout September, $100 from each real estate transaction will be donated to the Maine Chapter, directly supporting the care, support, and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Mateja Gives began in January 2022 with the intent to give back to the community, according to a company news release. Each month, a different team member highlights a nonprofit organization that is near and dear to their heart. Real estate agent Andy Welch chose the Alzheimer’s Association in honor of his grandmother Sheila Farr, more fondly known as Mammy, who lost her battle with the disease in September of 2013.

“She was a Mainer through and through, growing up in Winslow and living most of her life in Waterville. It’s hard to say how long the battle truly lasted, but the assistance my grandfather and mother received during that time was invaluable,” said Welch. “I’ll always remember Mammy as the loudest and most supportive fan in the stands, a champion for education, and for her fundamental role in becoming who I am today.”

Welch and his family, who formed the team Mammy’s Marchers, have participated in the Seacoast Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, since 2019. The team, which now spans four generations of family members, will participate in this year’s Walk on September 25.

“The work that the Alzheimer’s Association does through both research and community support is beyond admirable and their blessing extends further than they know,” said Welch.

From January through July, the Mateja Gives program has donated $19,500 to local no-profit organizations. A minimum of $2,000 is donated to each selected organization. For more information on the Mateja Group click here.

“Programs like this are fantastic and we are thrilled to learn of the Majeta group’s support of our efforts raising both funds and awareness,” saidDrew Wyman, executive director at the Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter. “We encourage companies to start Walk teams as it builds comradery within their organization and increases our reach to families that may not be aware of our services but may need them in the future.”

For more information on the Alzheimer’s Association, available resources, programs, and events, visit alz.org/maine.

