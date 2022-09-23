SAN ANTONIO, Fla. – Lloyd William “Bill” Parker Jr., of San Antonio, Fla., passed away peacefully on Sept. 2, 2022 due to complications from Alzheimer’s disease.

Bill was raised in Portland and on Peak’s Island. He attended Portland area schools, graduating from Portland High School in 1954, where he excelled academically and on the basketball court. After high school, he served eight years in the U.S. Air Force.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, Joan; children Michael Parker of Gray, Andy Parker (Denise) of Lewiston, Carol Parker of Holly Springs, N.C., Jennifer McNabb of Gray, and Regan Hizer (Eric) of Ypsilanti, Mich.; and many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

Bill was predeceased by his parents Lloyd Parker Sr. and Helen Talbot Parker; as well as a beloved grandson, Lucas.

A small service will be held in San Antonio, Fla. before sending him home to Maine where a private family service will be held at a later date.

