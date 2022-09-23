Buxton is quintessential Maine countryside, full of rolling farmland and towering trees. Located about halfway down this street that ends at the Saco River is number 70, a great home that’s just over 1,000 SF with the bedrooms and bathroom on the second floor.

Hardwood floors are throughout the downstairs, where the kitchen partially opens into the dining room and a front to back living room connects to them both. Central stairs lead to the rooms and a bright white, modern spa style bathroom. Access the back deck from the mud room between the garage and home. The private yard, lined by tall trees and greenery, slopes down to a fire pit.

Highlights Three-bedroom, one bathroom home with two-car garage; hardwood floors, nice back deck and big backyard with fire pit

Located in Bar Mills area, around the corner from an apple orchard on a street that ends at the Saco River

Come to an open house on Sunday, Sept. 25 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Bar Mills is a quaint, neighborly, unincorporated village within the town of Buxton. This idyllic area is home to Snell Family Farm, which is right around the corner on Route 112 from this property, the Saco River Theater and beloved pizza spot, Low’s Variety. It’s about 30 minutes’ drive from downtown Portland and 20 minutes to the airport.

70 Towle Street is listed by Tom and Julia Ranello, who say, “We love where we live!” Call them at 207-838-1651 or email [email protected].

