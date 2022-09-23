This month’s message from Ben Bernier Memorial Foundation

Ben was a very well-known face around the Brunswick, Maine, community. After Ben’s sudden death in fall of 2019, businesses and individuals wanted to contribute to worthwhile causes in Ben’s name. Between that time and January 2022, thousands of dollars from Brunswick area businesses and individuals poured directly into local charities including The Tedford Shelter, Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program, local ministerial discretionary funds, and the like – all in Ben’s name.

Seeing this desire on folks’ part to do good in Ben’s name, Ben’s family and friends made the leap to form a non-profit corporation in early 2022 to keep the momentum of giving strong, By having a non-profit corporation in Ben’s name it is easier for businesses and individuals to give tax deductible donations to one entity knowing that the entity will evaluate need in the Mid-Coast area and distribute funds to the programs that support people as needed.

Our mission is to support Maine residents experiencing food or housing insecurity or lack of opportunity. The Ben Bernier Memorial Foundation fully expects to continue to support the organizations listed above, but also hopes to encourage and support innovative new ideas to help those in need in the Brunswick – Mid-Coast area.

Our first big fundraising event is the Ben Bernier Memorial Run, Walk, and Toss being held at the beautiful Pineland Center in New Gloucester, Maine on October 9, 2022. This is a family-oriented event featuring a 5K timed run, a 9-hole disc golf scramble, and a family fun walk. There will be kid’s activities as well as food trucks, a Moderation Brewing beer tent, and live music throughout the day. We hope everyone will come participate, enjoy some fun food and drink, listen to some great music, and soak in the beautiful fall scenery.

For more information about the Ben Bernier Memorial Foundation, go to benbernier.org

Presenting Sponsors:

Related Read more from Community Matters

If you would like to advertise with the Times Record and place your business on this page, please contact Dennis Gears at: [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: