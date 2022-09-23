This month’s message from Big Brothers Big Sisters

The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bath/Brunswick is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. For more than 40 years the organization has done just that in Brunswick, Harpswell and all of Sagadahoc County.

BBBS of Bath/Brunswick continues to support well over 100 youth facing adversity each year, but the number of children currently waiting for a Big is growing.

Over the past few years, the lives of the Littles served by BBBS of Bath/Brunswick have become even more challenging as families face isolation, lack of childcare, job loss, school closures, inflation, and other factors. Parents and guardians who are already stretched thin do not have the resources to expose their children to new, positive experiences while meeting their families’ most basic needs.

BBBS programs are more critical than ever, and the number of parents connecting with the agency to help meet their kids’ needs is increasing!

Through individual and business donations, the communities of Brunswick, Harpswell and Sagadahoc County is helping BBBS close the gap between kids waiting for a Big and their ability to match them.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

Be a Big

Volunteering just a few hours each month with a child can start something amazing. There are always boys and girls waiting for the right match with a caring adult.

Donate

Consider a gift to help match more children that are waiting for a Big, vet more volunteers, and providing mission-critical programing at more area schools.

Support

Join the Corporate Sponsorship Program that offers businesses the opportunity to safeguard one-to-one mentoring programs into the future.

UPCOMING FUNDRAISING EVENTS

5K Run/Walk for Kids’ – August 21 at Brunswick Landing

Join BBBS outside in the fresh air to support your health AND one-to-one mentoring matches.

Big Swing Gold Tournament – September 9 at Brunswick Golf Club

Form a golf team at your company, school, organization, or with family and friends!

Empower Potential Awards & Celebration – December 8 at St. John’s Community Center, Brunswick

Come celebrate this year’s awardees and help BBBS raise money to make more matches on the most inspirational night of the year!

Visit bbbsbathbrunswick.org for more information.

Presenting Sponsors:

