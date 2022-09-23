Because of the calming effects of greens and blues, ever since this pandemic broke out— along with a few other national and global events—people have been drawn to colors that lower their heart rates and make them feel a little outdoors when they are inside. 2023 brings in a new, even bigger class of colors. The trend is turning to richer, fuller colors and more paint brands are highlighting a wider annual selection, acknowledging that colors are not one size fits all and trends don’t always turn timeless.

Peruse this palette to find inspiration for a weekend DIY transformation of a bedroom, bathroom, piece of furniture or accent wall.

