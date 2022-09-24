FREEPORT — In its second of three straight football games against Class C opponents, the Class D Freeport Falcons pitched a shutout Saturday, earning a 19-0 victory over previously undefeated Medomak Valley.

Freeport, coming off a 35-28 loss to Wells and with a game against Fryeburg Academy next week, rode good balance on offense and a sturdy defense that stopped Medomak Valley’s strong running game.

In the third quarter, Freeport forced a fumble and David Ulrickson intercepted a pass. Medomak’s final chance ended when a fourth-down pass fell incomplete with 3:13 to play.

“The team defense, they played solid tonight,” said Freeport Coach Paul St. Pierre. “It was one of those things where we didn’t score our typical game, so we needed guys to step up in other areas.”

Both teams are 3-1.

Freeport had the edge in the passing game. While Aidan Heath didn’t throw the ball often, completing 9 of 15 passes (two incompletions were intentional spikes), he was accurate and hit big plays.

Advertisement

“I definitely want to thank my line for giving me the time. We practice those throws all week and that’s just repetition. And I want to thank my receivers for coming back on those balls,” Heath said.

All three Freeport scoring drives were at least 11 plays. Heath capped the opening possession with a 26-yard throw on fourth down to Nicholas White (three catches, 50 yards), who made a leaping grab in the end zone for a 6-0 lead.

On its next possession, Freeport featured Jordan Knighton (19 carries, 73 yards), but it was a 20-yard throw to Max Peters that was key, as Peters adjusted well to an underthrown ball into the wind. Knighton finished the drive with a 5-yard run.

Knighton scored again in the fourth quarter on a 4-yard run. Heath’s 16-yard completion to Peters (four catches, 66 yards) on third-and-16 kept the chains moving.

“Aidan had a solid game. He had a couple good passes when we needed that,” St. Pierre said. “Our run game wasn’t as strong as I would have liked. We’ll see what happened. We’ll figure that out. So it was good that Aidan had his ‘A’ game tonight.”

Medomak’s Hayden Staples, a Class C North all-star as a junior, rushed for 104 yards on 17 carries, and the Panthers had a 174-153 edge in rushing yardage. But turnovers hurt, and poor center-quarterback exchanges also disrupted timing. Medomak, which began playing at the varsity level in 2016, had won nine of its last 10 games dating back to last year’s 7-3 season.

“For whatever reason, we had a couple mishandled snaps and a couple of penalties and weren’t in a rhythm all night,” said Medomak Coach Ryan Snell. “Freeport’s a very good team, great athletes. I know they’re playing down to (Class) D, but they have a higher enrollment than us, so it’s a good challenge. It just wasn’t our night. We just did not play up to our capabilities, and credit Freeport.”

Freeport High and the community has been focused on the disappearance of 14-year-old freshman Theo Ferrera, missing since Thursday when he was last seen on Flying Point Road.

“It hit home for me because it happened on the same road I live on,” St. Pierre said. “Whenever you hear about something like this, you can’t help but think about your kids, and you pray to God they find him alive and well somewhere. Tonight, I just hope we were able to provide a positive distraction for our players, for our parents, for our community.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous