WINDHAM – Timothy G. Farr, Sr., 80, passed away peacefully on Sept. 7, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Portland on Nov. 2, 1941, the son of Arthur and Mary Farr.

Tim was a veteran of the U.S. Army and went on to serve his community for many years as a police officer with the Westbrook Police Department.

Upon retirement from the Westbrook Police Department, Sgt. Farr went on to have a second career as Probation and Parole Officer for felons and eventually juveniles. He also served as a police officer for USM, and St. Joseph’s College.

Sgt. Farr will be remembered for his dedication to fairness and justice; for pushing those in which he saw potential, especially when they didn’t see it in themselves and for simply being himself. Tim’s ability to give and make selfless choices are a lesson this world needs in greatness. This is why he will never be forgotten.

He was predeceased by his wife, Marion (Gray) Farr.

He is survived by his sons Timothy Farr, Jr. and Daren Farr, daughter, Melissa Farr; grandson, Christian Michael; brothers Ronald Farr, John Farr and William Farr; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held, 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais and Segee, 434 River Rd. A burial at Evergreen Cemetery, South Portland will immediately follow the funeral service. To express condolences and to participate in Tim’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com