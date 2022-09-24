Jack Dickinson passed for 128 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 59 yards and a score as Williams beat Bowdoin 24-14 in a New England Small College Athletic Conference football game on Saturday in Williamstown, Massachusetts.
Andrew Boel completed 18 of 31 passes for 205 yards for Bowdoin (1-1). He also rushed for 24 yards and a touchdown. Liam Wholey also had a rushing TD for the Polar Bears.
Joel Nicholas added a rushing touchdown for Williams (1-1) and Ivan Shuran kicked a 40-yard field goal.
TRINITY 19, COLBY 7: Spencer Fetter completed 19 of 25 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns as the Bantams (2-0) beat the Mules (1-1) in Hartford, Connecticut.
Tyler Dinapoli rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries for Trinity.
Colby scored in the third quarter on a 1-yard run by quarterback Matt Hersch.
TUFTS 35, BATES 7: Michael Berluti completed 18 of 21 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns and the Jumbos (1-1) beat the Bobcats (0-2) in Lewiston.
Jackson Butler added 70 yards rushing and a touchdown for Tufts. Tyler Johnson and Berluti also had rushing touchdowns.
Quarterback Colton Bosselai scored on a 1-yard run late in the fourth quarter for Bates.
SPRINGFIELD 49, HUSSON 7: Arsen Shtefan rushed for 83 yards and three touchdowns as the Pride (2-2) beat the Eagles (1-3) in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Elijah Garnett had 47 yards rushing and a touchdown for Husson.
FIELD HOCKEY
AMHERST 5, BATES 0: Kat Mason had a pair of goals as the Mammoths (5-2, 2-2 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (4-3, 2-2) in Lewiston.
Beth Williamson, Muffie Mazambani and Jackie D’Alleva also scored for Amherst.
MIDDLEBURY 4, BOWDOIN 0: Amy Griffin scored twice and the Panthers (6-0, 3-0 NESCAC) beat the Polar Bears (4-2, 1-2) in Brunswick.
Meg Shelburne and Audrey Lazar also scored for Middlebury.
SOUTHERN MAINE 5, BRIDGEWATER STATE 1: Brooke Carson scored twice as the Huskies (5-4, 3-0 LEC) jumped out to a five-goal lead and beat the Bears (1-6, 0-2) in Gorham.
Sage Drinwater, Hannah Banks and Abigail Chartier also scored for Southern Maine.
WILLIAMS 4, COLBY 1: The Ephs (4-2, 1-2 NESCAC) scored three straight to beat the Mules (3-3, 0-3) in Waterville.
Emily Batchelor scored three times and Catherine Torres scored once for Williams. Pernilla Shaw scored for Colby.
U. of NEW ENGLAND 4, SALVE REGINA 1: Lily Clough, SHelly Tremblay, Grace Bazin and Kate Lindmark all scored as the Nor’easters (4-5, 3-0 CCC) beat the Seawolves (3-5, 1-2) in Biddeford.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
AMHERST 2, BATES 0: Abby Schwartz and Alexa Juarez both scored as the Mammoths (5-1, 2-1 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (3-3, 0-3) in Lewiston.
Samantha Bunar had three saves for Bates.
WILLIAMS 2, COLBY 1: Claire Tolliver and Emma Lynch scored as the Ephs (4-2, 3-1 NESCAC) beat the Mules (3-3, 0-3) in Waterville.
Jackie Portogallo scored to give Colby a 1-0 lead.
BOWDOIN 3, MIDDLEBURY 1: Morgan Smiley scored twice as the Polar Bears (6-1, 2-1 NESCAC) beat the Panthers (5-2, 1-2) in Brunswick.
Samaya Bernardo also scored for Bowdoin. Ellie Bavier scored for Middlebury.
ST. JOSEPH’S 4, NORWICH 0: Aaliyah Wilson-Falcone had two goals and an assist as the Monks (4-4, 4-0 GNAC) beat the Cadets (2-5-1, 0-3-1) in Standish.
Lelia Weir and Eliese Perron also scored for St. Joseph’s.
SOUTHERN MAINE 1, EASTERN CONNECTICUT STATE 0: Catriona Gould scored in the first half and the Huskies (6-1, 2-0 LEC) beat the Warriors (3-2-2, 1-1) in Willimantic, Connecticut.
Breanna Atwood had four saves for Southern Maine.
ALBANY COLLEGE OF P&HS 2, SOUTHERN MAINE CC 2: Desire Veilleux and Channelle McDonough scored in the first half as the Seawolves (1-0-4) tied the Panthers (4-1-1) in South Portland.
MEN’S SOCCER
MIDDLEBURY 1, BOWDOIN 1: Tyler Huck scored in the second half as the Polar Bears (5-0, 2-0-1 NESCAC) played to a draw with the Panthers (3-1-2, 0-1-2) in Brunswick.
Middlebury took a 1-0 lead in the first half on an own goal.
JOHNSON & WALES 1, ST. JOSEPH’S 0: Brian Miller scored in the first half as the Wildcats (6-1-2, 3-0-1 GNAC) beat the Monks (4-3-1, 3-1) in Providence, Rhode Island.
SALVE REGINA 1, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 0: Jordan Borges scored in the first half as the Seahawks (4-1-2, 1-0 CCC) beat the Nor’easters (0-6-2, 0-1) in Newport, Rhode Island.
WILLIAMS 0, COLBY 0: Brendan McCarthy had three saves for the Mules (2-1-4, 0-1-2 NESCAC) and Ben Diffley (2-0-4, 1-0-2) had one for the Ephs as the teams played to a draw in Waterville.
