Gorgeous townhouse style condo in a luxury community with direct beach access, fitness center, heated pool, and tennis courts

Over 3,000 SF of living space over two levels, including an open dining/living space with two-sided stone fireplace

Numerous skylights and windows bring the outside in with expansive ocean views from the deck and primary suite

5-minute drive to Route 1 and local amenities, 20-minute drive to downtown Portland

This beautiful, two-level condo inside the gated community of the Atlantic House has direct access to Scarborough Beach, one of southern Maine’s finest sandy beaches and it’s only 20 minutes to downtown Portland.

Besides the beach proximity, amenities at the Atlantic House include a clubhouse with kitchen, fitness center and entertainment space, a heated pool near the ocean, tennis courts and beautifully landscaped grounds.

Unit 21 features a sun-filled open floor plan with a living room and den that share a two-sided stone fireplace. Spectacular views abound, and doors lead to the deck overlooking the ocean. An updated eat-in kitchen with banquette seating and a formal dining room complete the main living space. A one car detached garage is included.

The three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms include a bright primary suite with updated bath and spacious shower along with incredible views looking to Richmond Island over the association grounds.

21 Atlantic Drive is listed by David Banks of RE/MAX By The Bay in Portland. Please contact David at 207-773-2345 or at [email protected]

