With the officiating shortage in all sports having reached the tipping point, when is the Maine Principals Association going to stop sitting on its hands?

After decades of bullying officiating organizations, the MPA has positioned Maine high school sports to fail. The lack of transparency and poor communication by the MPA leadership have driven a deep divide between Maine’s officiating organizations and the schools.

What the MPA has called negotiations have been nothing more than “take it or leave it” propositions. We need to attract newer and younger officials now! This can only be done by offering reasonable compensation and a safe space to officiate.

Let the MPA know that the old way of doing business will not stand up in today’s environment.

Ronald Kramer

South Portland

