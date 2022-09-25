I am 86 years old. My generation helped enact Roe v. Wade. It is up to this next generation to save it. And this can only be done by voting for Democratic legislators across the United States.

We must step out of our comfort zones and reach out to friends, relatives and colleagues across our nation who share concerns about our fragile democracy and ask them to be sure to vote on Nov. 8, or by absentee ballot prior to that date, to help repair our democracy.

Electing Democratic majorities will save women’s rights to their own bodies; protect same-sex marriage, contraception and climate change, and help dampen overt homophobia, antisemitism and racism.

Inflation will be with us whether we vote Republican, independent or Democratic, but only voting Democratic can help save our democracy.

Sandy Jaeger

Georgetown

