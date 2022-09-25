On Monday, more than 1,000 moose hunters are expected to go into the woods in northern and eastern part of the state to shoot a moose, considered Maine’s most majestic mammal. This is the 42nd year of Maine’s moose hunt, which resumed in 1980 after being closed since 1936.

“Maine’s moose hunt is well known as the hunt of a lifetime,” said Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife Commissioner Judy Camuso. The moose hunt attracts hunters from all over the United States and beyond,” Camuso said in a press release.

More than 69,000 hunters applied for a permit to hunt a moose in Maine. Of those, In all, 4,080 permits were issued for the season that runs from now through Nov. 26, according to the MDIFW. But hunting is limited to male and female moose, and different parts of Maine and different weeks. The first two weeks of hunting only allows bulls to be killed.

Regulating hunting is how the state manages Maine’s moose population, with the number of permits issued for different parts of the state depending on the moose population in different regions.

“The hunt allows us to control the moose population. We manage the moose population both for those who like to hunt, and those who like to view moose,” said MDIFW spokesman Mark Latti. Without a regulated hunt, “the moose population would reach their capacity and disease would be prevalent,” he said. “It wouldn’t be good for either the habitat or the moose population.”

For instance, 1,050 permits allows moose hunters to hunt bulls in far northern and eastern Maine. Another district where there are fewer moose, in west-central Maine, only 40 permits were issued.

Advertisement

Latti estimates that Maine’s moose population is about 50,000. If each hunter with a moose permit killed a moose, that would leave about 46,000 moose. “Last year 65 percent of moose hunters got a moose,” he said. “We adjust the permits to what the population can handle at different areas.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: