SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Conchita Ann Lewis, 75, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on July 25, 1947, in Portland, to Edith Elizabeth Watts and Benny Cunningham.

Conchita graduated from Portland High School in 1965. She continued her education graduating from Columbus Technical Institute becoming an LVN and enjoyed working in the neonatal unit at Cedar Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, Calif. She then ventured onto substitute teaching for local elementary schools. Ultimately her most rewarding job was being a mother. She was committed to family, making sure that all knew of her support to achieve their highest potential.

She was an active volunteer in the community through youth extra curricular activities such as cheerleading, Girl Scouts, and Cub Scouts. Conchita enjoyed sharing her love for seafood, lighthouses, and traveling back to her home state of Maine with her family. She also enjoyed striking up a conversation with strangers and knew how to throw a great party.

She was preceded in death by mother, Edith Watts; sister, Judy Pettie; and niece, Erika Lang.

Conchita is survived by her husband, Michael Lewis; sister, Benita (Darryl) Lang; son, John Lewis and Jeff (Blanca) Lewis, and Kirk (Lynda) Eleazer; daughter, Ashley (Jenny) Miller, and Angela Lewis, grandson, Jason Lewis, granddaughter, Michelle Lewis, grandson, Michael Anthony Lewis, grandson, Kyle Eleazer, grandson, Khristopher Eleazer; and great-grandchildren Jacob Lewis and Reid Chu.

Conchita was so loved and is greatly missed by all.

Memorial service Saturday, Oct. 1 at 2 p.m., Porter Loring North, 2102 North Loop 1604 East, San Antonia, Texas.