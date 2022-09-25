GORHAM – Mary Ann (Garrity) Gagnon, 87, died peacefully on Sept. 21, 2022 with her family by her side. She was born in Westbrook, to John A. and Annie Marie (Nielsen) Garrity on May 14, 1935.

She graduated from Westbrook High School in 1954. On July 3, 1954, Mary married her high school sweetheart, Edward “Shine” C. Gagnon. They traveled widely during his 20 years with the Air Force. They started out in Delaware. Both their daughter and son were born during this time.

They then transferred to Merced, Calif., where Mary volunteered with the Airman Wives’ Club. Next they joined Ed in Okinawa after a brief stay in Westbrook.

In 1963, they moved to Travis AFB in California. Mary volunteered as brownie troop leader, cookie chairman, room mother, and in the Lutheran church. They joined a square dance club. In 1965, they moved to Chanute AFB in Rantoul, Ill. Again, Mary was a Girl Scout leader and Lutheran church volunteer. They were involved in two square dance clubs. In 1967, they moved to Andrews AFB. Mary was a den mother and church volunteer.

In 1968, Ed shipped to RAF Alconbury, England, while Mary and the children moved back to Westbrook. Three months later they were all living in the Huntingdon-Hartford area. Mary was treasurer of the AAA Square Dance Club and involved in the Lutheran church, Protestant Women of the Chapel, Boy Scouts, and Girl Scouts.

In 1971, they transferred to Loring AFB, near Limestone. Mary got involved in ceramics. While Ed finished his military service, Mary and their children settled into their home in Westbrook.

Once back in Westbrook, Mary was active again at Trinity Lutheran Church, West Port couples’ bowling league, and Pine Tree Squares. She joined Westbrook Women’s Club in 1978 and served on their board for 26 years. She was a long-time member of Westbrook Senior Citizens, Westbrook Historical Society, and two singing groups that entertained in nursing homes.

Mary’s passion was sharing meals with many people at social events throughout the greater Westbrook-Scarborough area. Her joy was making connections with people.

She was predeceased by her husband; and sister, Donna C. (Garrity) Maietta.

She is survived by her daughter, Deborah L. (Gagnon) Young and husband, Robert of Salt Lake City, Utah, her son, Timothy A. Gagnon and his wife, Laurie T. Ribeiro of Westwood, Mass.; brother, John A. Garrity of Ingleside, Texas, brother-in-law, Phil Maietta of Cape Elizabeth, sister, Dolores E. (Garrity) Morin and her husband Ray of North Windham; six nieces and nephews; nine great-nieces and nephews.

The family expresses their heartfelt gratitude to Gorham House and Beacon Hospice for their care and compassion.

A visitation will be held 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 35 Church St. A funeral service will be held, 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 30 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 612 Main St., Westbrook. Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Westbrook will immediately follow.

To express condolences and participate in Mary’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations in Mary’s memory may be sent to the

American Diabetes

Association

1701 North Beauregard St.

Alexandria, VA 22311