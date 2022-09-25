SCARBOROUGH – Nancy Carolyn McIntosh, 86, died on Sept. 17, 2022 with her daughter by her side.

She was born in Portland, the daughter of William and Carolyn (Tokarski) Terroni. She was a graduate of Portland High School. As a teenager, she worked the elevator at the Guy Gannett building (Portland Press Herald). She went back to work at the age of 50 and worked for the Marriott Hotel for 15 years, first in the gift shop and then at the front desk.

Nancy loved to socialize. Her most precious times were the moments she spent with her daughter and mother, with the three of them together, usually going out to eat. She also greatly cherished her time spent with her two dear friends, Adeline and Jean.

She also enjoyed cooking and hosting family dinners for Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas. In her later years, she enjoyed watching television with “The Young and the Restless”, the Patriots and Tom Brady, and golf with Tiger Woods being her favorites.

She was predeceased by her parents William and Carolyn Terroni; a brother, William Terroni, Jr.; and her beloved nephew, Ronald Terroni, Jr.

She is survived by a daughter, Karen McIntosh, of Scarborough; and a brother, Ronald Terroni, Sr., of Portland.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. at The Cathedral of Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress St., Portland. Burial will follow at Old Calvary Cemetery in South Portland. Arrangements are by Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home in Portland.

