VERO BEACH, Fla. – Ronald D. Bourque died on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. He was just 75 years old. He battled pancreatic cancer courageously for four years, never surrendering to it, choosing to find joy in his day, and continuing to be a bright and positive light for those who loved him…brave to the end.

Ron was born in Sanford in 1947. He was the son of Dora (Mayotte) and Napoleon Omer Bourque, two hard-working, devoted, and loving parents who instilled in him a moral compass that guided him throughout his entire life.

Ron attended St Ignatius, the local parochial school in Sanford. He graduated from the University of Detroit and then went on to the University of Iowa Law School. He completed his legal studies and graduated from the University of Maine Law School.

Married with children, he settled in his hometown of Sanford. After a brief time with a local law firm, Ron decided to open his own law practice. He was busy from the very beginning and spent his career working as a fair-minded and trustworthy counsel for the people of his community and the state of Maine.

His strong ethical standards were recognized by his legal peers as the recipient of the Charles Walter Smith Jr. award, and he was appointed by the Maine Supreme Judicial Court to serve on the statewide Committee on Judicial Responsibility. His legal background cultivated endeavors in real estate and banking, and his lifelong interest in politics sparked political involvement at the state and national level.

Perhaps most importantly, Ron was a trusted advisor to countless friends and family members. He was generous in sharing his knowledge and life lessons, and he mentored many of us toward success. He genuinely looked out for all of us.

Loyal, reliable and constant. Ron had many interests, the majority of which he began to explore in his late 20s and beyond, and all of which he approached with discipline, intensity, and enthusiasm. He learned to ski, played tennis, coached his daughters’ soccer teams, got his pilot’s license, dabbled in sailing in Casco Bay, and he was an avid reader. He loved to play golf, and he loved traveling to new places. He started taking piano lessons with his oldest child when she was 6, and for 30 years he had a lesson every week. His family would wake up in the morning to the sound of him practicing and listen to him again every evening. He never considered himself good enough to play for anyone except his family, but he loved it.

Ron and Ann have three daughters and seven granddaughters who are the pride and joy of their lives. Together with Ann, Ron was a stalwart believer that this group of women was endlessly capable. He encouraged them to explore the world, he emboldened them to be fearless, and he was one of their greatest champions. He had no choice but to be a feminist.

Ron is survived by his wife of 52 years, Ann (Lincourt) Bourque. He is also survived by his daughter, Lisa Chekan (Edward) and their daughters Sarah, Emma, and Laura; his daughter, Ellen Johnson (Sean) and their daughters Hannah and Elizabeth; his daughter, Emily Burks (Matt) and their daughters Logan and Madison; his sister, Claire Brooks (Mike Brooks); numerous nieces and nephews; and the many people who were fortunate to know him as a friend.

A private family memorial will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home and Crematory, Vero Beach, Fla. An online guestbook is available at http://www.lowtherfamily.com

In lieu of flowers,

donations to the

Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org,

in memory of Ron, would be a thoughtful gift.

