Two-time Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge bettered his own world record in the Berlin Marathon on Sunday.

The Kenyan star clocked 2 hours, 1 minute, 9 seconds to shave 30 seconds off his previous best mark of 2:01:39 set on the same course in 2018.

Ethiopia’s Tigist Assefa unexpectedly won the women’s race in a course record of 2:15:37 – 18 minutes faster than she had ever run before. It was the third fastest time ever.

Kipchoge and Assefa’s combined time of 4:16:46 ensured the marathon was the fastest ever. The men’s record has now been set eight times in a row in Berlin, favored by runners for its flat course.

It’s Kipchoge’s fourth win in the city, equaling the record set by Haile Gebrselassie. The Ethiopian great – like Kipchoge now – also set two world records (in 2007 and 2008) in Berlin.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Markelle Fultz has a broken left big toe, and the Orlando Magic aren’t sure when he will be able to get back onto the court.

Fultz is wearing a walking boot, and the team said “his return to play will depend on how he responds to rehabilitation and treatment.”

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: Guido Migliozzi won the French Open by one shot over Rasmus Hojgaard after the Italian tied the course record with a 9-under 62 in Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines, France.

It was the 25-year-old Migliozzi’s third European Tour win – his first in three years.

Frenchman Paul Barjon (70), South African George Coetzee (71) and Belgian Thomas Pieters (70) failed to apply pressure on a wide-open last day and finished four shots behind Hojgaard in a tie for third at 11 under.

TENNIS

LAVER CUP: Frances Tiafoe staved off four match points to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 1-6, 7-6 (11), 10-8 in London and clinched victory in the Laver Cup for Team World over Roger Federer’s Team Europe for the first time.

Team World took the lead on the final day at O2 Arena, thanks to a pair of victories by Felix Auger-Aliassime, a 22-year-old from Canada. He defeated 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic 6-3, 7-6 (3), after partnering with Jack Sock to edge Murray and Matteo Berrettini 2-6, 6-3, 10-8.

