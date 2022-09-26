An Auburn man convicted earlier this year in the murder of an Alaska native woman in Fairbanks, Alaska, nearly 30 years ago will spend the next 67 years in prison.

That was the sentence handed down Monday night by Judge Thomas Temple to 48-year-old Steven H. Downs in Fairbanks Superior Court. He was sentenced to an additional eight years for sexual assault.

Prosecutors had sought the maximum sentence of 99 years, plus the eight years for sexually assaulting the victim.

Downs will be eligible for discretionary parole after 25 years.

Chief Assistant Attorney General for Alaska Jenna Gruenstein argued in a Fairbanks courtroom Monday that 20 years of the recommended 99 years for should be suspended, meaning he would serve 79 years for the murder conviction. She asked the judge to require Downs to serve the eight-year mandatory sentence for sexual assault after he completed the murder sentence.

Defense Attorney James Howaniec told the judge that any sentence over 20 years would be, in effect, a life sentence, considering Downs’ physical and medical condition. Downs is overweight, exceeding 400 pounds and suffers from “very” high blood pressure, Howaniec said.

Both lawyers described the crimes as heinous and that they deeply affected the Fairbanks community.

Downs was convicted by a jury in February of the murder and sexual assault of Sophie Sergie, 20, of Pitkas Point, Alaska.

Howaniec said Downs has no criminal history other than his recent convictions. He was a high academic performer in college and nursing school and earned a good living.

Downs has maintained his innocence since his arrest and Howaniec said he plans to appeal the convictions.

Gruenstein told Judge Temple that Downs should be labeled as a “worst offender,” a status needed to demand the maximum sentence.

Murder in Alaska at the time of the 1993 offense was 20 to 99 years in prison.

Downs had been a freshman at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks in 1993 living in a dorm where the victim was found. His room was one floor above the crime scene, the bathtub area of a women’s bathroom.

The case had gone cold until 2018 when it was revived after Downs’ aunt had submitted her DNA to a company that matched it in a random hit to semen found inside Sergie at the crime scene.

Over three full weeks of testimony, more than 40 witnesses appeared in Fairbanks Superior Court in person or by videoconference on a TV monitor in the courtroom during the trial, which got underway in mid-January.

Live witnesses sat at a table surrounded by plexiglass, some of them masked due to COVID-19 concerns. Everyone else in the courtroom was masked. The trial was twice delayed by exposures of attorneys and jurors to the virus.

The jury heard testimony from then-students at the university who recalled what they saw and heard at the time investigators believe Sergie was killed, including an eyewitness account of a man leaving the bathroom at the time Sergie was killed.

Police said Sergie was last seen alive when she left a friend’s dorm room to smoke a cigarette late on the night of April 25, 1993, on the second floor of Bartlett Hall.

Custodial staff found her body in the bathtub of a women’s bathroom on the second floor the next afternoon. She’s believed to have been killed at roughly 1:30 a.m. on April 26, 1993.

Investigators said Sergie had been fatally shot in the back of the head with a .22-caliber gun, stabbed in the cheek and eye, struck with a blunt object, gagged with a ligature and possibly shocked with a stun gun.

In 2000, a DNA profile had been built from evidence of foreign bodily fluids found inside Sergie. That profile had been loaded into the national DNA database of offenders with no matches.

Police had submitted the crime scene DNA from Sergie’s killing in September 2018 for a new technique of so-called “genetic genealogy” analysis that had recently helped solve a double-murder cold case in Washington state.

In December of that year, Downs’ name came back from the analysis through a random hit after his aunt had submitted her DNA to a genealogy website.

He was arrested at his home in Auburn in February 2019 and extradited to Fairbanks, where he has been held at the local jail. His bail had been revoked until sentencing.

Police secured search warrants for Downs’ DNA, fingerprints and home.

A forensics expert at the crime lab in Alaska testified Downs’ DNA profile was a one-in-330-billion match for the semen found in Sergie’s vagina.

Downs told police he had never known nor even met Sergie. The DNA match was a “mistake” and would be explained by a lab or investigative error, he told investigators.

He said he hadn’t owned a gun at the time of Sergie’s murder, but his then-roommate, Nicholas Dazer, named by defense as an alternative suspect, told police years later that Downs had owned a .22-caliber revolver at the time.

Downs told police he’d been with his then-girlfriend (now Katherine Lee) the night Sergie was killed. Lee testified at trial that Downs had been “in and out” of her room, which was on the fourth floor of Bartlett Hall.

She also testified years later that she and Downs had gone target shooting around the time of the murder, describing the gun used as a .22-caliber revolver. But Lee said she didn’t believe he had owned any weapons and thought he had borrowed the gun.

She and Dazer testified that they hadn’t noticed any change in Downs’ demeanor around the time of Sergie’s murder.

Police found a .22-caliber revolver in Downs’ home shortly before his arrest, but he told police he’d bought that gun from a Turner, Maine, dealer in 2015, an account confirmed at the trial by that dealer.

A then-student who dated Downs early in his freshman year testified at the trial that Downs had a “fixed-blade” hunting knife in his room, but she said she didn’t think much about it because she came from a part of Alaska where most people had similar knives.

The defense named three men as alternative suspects during the trial in an effort to raise reasonable doubt about Downs’ guilt, including Downs’ former roommate.

No DNA matching anyone other than Downs and Sergie was found at the crime scene, prosecutors showed at trial.

The defense said only semen found in Sergie was matched to Downs and that none of the other physical evidence collected at the crime scene and at Sergie’s autopsy was linked to him.

His defense team was headed by Howaniec and included two other Maine lawyers, as well as a Fairbanks attorney.

