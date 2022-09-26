Isn’t it spooky when something reminds you of something from the past, only it is that thing, and it’s now?

Paul LePage. He was Trump before Trump was Trump. Trump ignored his oath of office and was above the law. His brilliant mind declassified documents just by thinking about them. His powerful arm cut legal red tape that protected women and farm animals.

So, ask yourselves, “If women and farm animals can’t take care of their own selves, without legal protection, how can they help anyone else?” You wouldn’t vote for Bessie the cow, would you? She can’t save you from the others. Paul LePage can. Maine needs his Trumpian strength, his care. He will stop invasives and women from damaging the rest of us the way they hurt innocent corporations and the wee ones within themselves. He needs help.

Ken Weston

Bath

