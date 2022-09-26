I applaud interim City Manager Danielle West’s launch of a survey to gather feedback about the food trucks on the Eastern Prom and encourage anyone who cares about the park to respond. I also trust that the variety of interests listed by Ms. West will be considered.

I would suggest the city start its review by looking at the idea behind the creation of the park, which was designed by the Olmsted Brothers landscape architecture firm in 1905. The park was the culmination of the efforts of many Mainers, such as Mayor James Phinney Baxter, to recognize the importance of parks and greenery for the public health of urban residents.

The food truck owners seem to misunderstand the role of the park as a place of commerce. It is not. And while we can certainly sympathize with food truck owners’ challenges, that should not trump the right of the residents to enjoy the benefits of a beautiful green space away from the traffic and noise of the city. Public places such as the Eastern Prom should not be evaluated for the opportunities they might bring to small-business owners. That has not been and should never be the role of city parks.

My first visit to the Eastern Prom after the food trucks were moved was a pleasant surprise. The noise, trash, traffic and congestion brought by the trucks were gone and we could go back to enjoying this gift created for us by Portland visionaries. Let us hope that continues.

Janice Bailey

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: