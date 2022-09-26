I’m confused. I’m thinking that if the Taliban were traversing our country, attempting to stage a coup, that someone would intervene. That if an enemy army were taking up arms, we would stop them.

Why, then, are we allowing Donald Trump and the Make America Great Again believers to do exactly that and no one is stopping them?

Our democracy is in severe danger. So, let’s lock him up, and all of those whose support him, before it is too late!

This is real, folks.

Kelly Martin

Falmouth

