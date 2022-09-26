On Nov. 8, Maine voters will have the opportunity to vote for their choice of candidates for Maine House and Senate seats.

For Senate District 32, encompassing Biddeford, Arundel, Dayton, Lyman and Hollis, I am supporting Democrat Henry Ingwersen. He has prior experience with the legislative process as a former state representative. He knows how to get laws passed and will hit the ground running if elected to the Maine Senate.

As a man with three daughters and 10 grandchildren, Ingwersen understands the challenges facing Maine families. His commitment to families and their children is reflected in his career, having devoted 25 years teaching science to elementary students. A leader on environmental issues, he is committed to keeping Maine healthy and safe for future generations.

Please consider voting for Henry Ingwersen for Maine Senate District 32 on Nov. 8.

Michael Cantara

Biddeford

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: