An Augusta man who allegedly held a knife near the throat of a security officer at the Edmund S. Muskie Federal Building pleaded guilty Tuesday to assaulting a federal official.

Derik Broox Wight, 41, entered the plea at the U.S. District Court in Bangor Tuesday morning, according to U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee. He will be sentenced following an investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

Wight faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The charge stems from an April 20 incident during which Wight allegedly pulled out a knife as he approached an officer contracted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Protective Service who was screening people at the entrance to the building at 40 Western Ave.

Wight then pinned the officer against the wall, held the knife near the officer’s throat and then moved the weapon out by his side, near his hip, according to an affidavit by FBI Special Agent Timothy Theriault. Another security officer then pointed his gun at Wight and fired a single shot that struck Wight, Theriault wrote.

Wight was arrested and taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta for treatment of a gunshot wound.

