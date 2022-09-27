Myles Culley is making up for lost time.

Culley, the dynamic senior striker for the three-time defending Class C champion Waynflete boys’ soccer team, didn’t play for the Flyers until this fall. On Tuesday, in just his eight game, he scored his 21st and 22nd goals and Waynflete earned a pivotal 3-0 win over rival Greely at Fore River Fields in Portland.

“Absolutely, I’m on a mission. I’m definitely playing with a fire inside me,” said Culley, who spent his first two high school seasons at an academy, then was injured last fall.

In the 16th minute, seemingly with no room to operate, Culley launched a shot through the defense. The ball accelerated and soared over the outstretched hand of Rangers freshman goalkeeper Landon Dominski (11 saves) to put Waynflete on top.

“Coach called an iso and I got the ball and from there, instinct took over and I split two defenders and hit it and I’m thankful it went in,” said Culley.

Dominski made two nice saves on bids from Roan Hopkins later in the first half and the score remained 1-0 at the break.

Greely (4-3-1) carried play early in the second half and had a great chance to draw even when Samuel Kim retrieved a deflected ball in the box, but he fired wide.

Then, with 19:57 left, in transition, Culley passed to Bryan Stark-Chessa, who made a run down the left side before crossing to Andrew Rogers, who banged it home for an insurance goal.

“We had a great buildup,” said Rogers. “I just made a run back post and tapped it in. It was a great team goal.”

Culley then had one last highlight to produce and his second goal was even more dazzling than his first.

With 14:25 remaining, Jacob Woodman passed to Culley, who took a touch to his left, then fired a rising, bending shot from about 30-yards out. Dominski could do nothing about it as it sailed into the net.

“(Myles) is so great,” said Rogers. “He brings so much to our team.”

“Myles is elite,” added longtime Flyers Coach Brandon Salway. “He’s so dangerous. He draws a crowd and if he gets a half a yard, he can score.”

The Rangers weren’t able to respond and Waynflete (7-1) closed out its victory.

“Any time you can play a quality team like Greely and you come out 3-0 to the good, it’s a great day, so it’s a great win,” Salway said.

The Flyers finished with a 14-4 advantage in shots on frame and got four saves from goalkeeper Nico Kirby, who returned after missing multiple games due to injury.

Greely Coach Mike Andreasen said that despite the lack of success so far against top foes, the Rangers will keep plugging in the second half of the season.

“We’ll keep working,” he said. “I’m not saying we’ll get it figured out, but we’re going to keep trying. Playing these top teams are great for us to get ready for playoffs.”

