Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day, but teach a man how to fish and you feed him for a lifetime. This truism is extremely relevant to the 2022 gubernatorial race.
Janet Mills wants to give asylum seekers handouts, financed by Maine taxpayers. By so doing, Mills effectively robs taxpayers and prohibits asylum seekers from experiencing the dignity and sense of pride that come from hard work and personal achievement.
On the other hand, given Republican Paul LePage’s difficult beginnings, he quickly learned that his destiny would depend on his work ethic and commitment to fending for himself. Paul LePage has always believed in dignifying and empowering people by providing them with work opportunities to earn their keep and attain whatever level of the American dream they desire.
Diane Loranger
Saco
