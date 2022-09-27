I first met Democratic Sen. Stacy Brenner when she made a presentation to the Scarborough Kiwanis Club, reporting on important legislation enacted during the 2021 legislative session. Having worked for and with state legislators for nearly 25 years, I was impressed with her understanding of the legislative process and issues, despite serving her first term.

Shortly after meeting her, I contacted Sen. Brenner regarding a residential energy cost issue and, when the 2022 legislative session began, she prepared an amendment to address the matter. Ultimately, Sen. Brenner was successful in working with her colleagues to address the issue I raised and the legislation, including her amendment, was enacted.

In my dealings with Sen. Brenner, I have found her to be intelligent, responsive to me as her constituent and effective as my state senator. That is why I strongly support her for reelection in order that my family and other constituents in her district (District 30) can continue to benefit from her service.

John Grew

Scarborough

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: