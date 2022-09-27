As a property owner and summer resident in Raymond, I can attest from personal experience that Democratic Rep. Jessica Fay has a deep interest and involvement in resolving issues that matter to folks living in her district as well as throughout the state of Maine.
She takes the time to listen carefully to our concerns individually, and at public hearings, to get our input. She works efficiently with officials and other representatives in a bipartisan way that gets results.
I found, from personal experience, that she is very helpful and skilled in getting constituents lined up with the right person or organization that can help when needed. She then follows through to be sure that you have received a response.
By sponsoring bills and working with others, she has been successful in solving practical problems such as making Super Pack hunting license holders eligible for the antlerless deer permit. She strongly supported getting approval for funding that increased the amount of research and inspection programs of lakes for invasive aquatic species, and she also strongly supports boating safety, all items that are of concern to those of us here in the Lakes Region.
A vote for Jessica’s reelection is a vote that assures you will be duly represented in a personal way and you will be heard.
Louis H. Haskell
Raymond
