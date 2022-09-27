The Minnesota Twins’ offseason will include some substantial and noticeable changes, and not just to a roster that fell well short of its goal of winning the AL Central.

The ballpark, the team’s logos and the winter calendar will be distinctly different in 2023 — starting with the clothing on the players’ back.

“Our uniforms are going to evolve and take a step toward the future. There is always a sensitivity to paying respect to the history and the heritage of the franchise,” team president Dave St. Peter said. “But there’s also a desire to move it forward, much like we did in the mid-’80s.”

Will fans appreciate a new look?

“Well, that reaction is always in the eye of the beholder,” he said of a topic that always generates debate among fans of any sports team.

The uniforms, which are complete but won’t be revealed until after the season ends, are just the most obvious aspect of a general rebranding of the 62-year-old franchise, St. Peter said, one that will include “tweaks or in some cases, more than that” to the team’s brand identification: the lettering, the logos, the look of the team. The colors won’t change — “This franchise has embraced the base colors of red, white and blue since 1901,” when it was the Washington Senators, St. Peter pointed out — but he believes a new look is well-timed.

“We’re in a little bit of a different world today, and we’ve seen several brands go through a refresh. The Padres are a great example — they went with a refresh that actually reached back to their origins, but they did it in a really bold, dynamic way,” St. Peter said of San Diego’s reembrace of its brown-and-gold, swinging-friar history. “It wasn’t just a cookie-cutter of what Steve Garvey wore in 1984. And our goals are the same. How do you pay tribute to that history and heritage, but do it in a very modern way?”

The team also will introduce a special City Connect uniform, a distinctive and nontraditional look that will emphasize some aspect of Minnesota culture, sometime next summer, but the team won’t wear them until 2024. City Connects have been wildly popular with fans in other cities, and the Twins hoped to include theirs next year, but MLB is staggering their introduction with just a half-dozen or so each season.

Minnie and Paul, their handshake across the Mississippi having symbolized the Twin Cities since 1961, will still be part of the franchise’s icons and will continue to loom over center field in Target Field. But that logo, too, will be “tweaked,” St. Peter said.

The team’s offseason schedule, disrupted by COVID-19, has been restored, he said, with the winter caravan across the upper Midwest planned for mid-January, the first in-person Diamond Awards banquet since 2020 set for Jan. 26, and TwinsFest to follow on Jan 27-28. The festival will be different, St. Peter said, and will only partly be staged at Target Field.

While at TwinsFest, fans will notice a few big changes at Target Field. There will be cranes on the field from November to early March, installing new scoreboards, including a huge video board in left field that is 76 % larger than the current one. The $30 million project, with costs shared by the Twins and the Minnesota Ballpark Authority, will upgrade and in most cases expand every video board in the ballpark, with some new video hardware added.

A new master-control room was added this summer in preparation for the new technology.

GUARDIANS: Cleveland was forced to postpone a celebration and flag-raising ceremony to honor its AL Central title before the opener of a three-game series against Tampa Bay due to a rainy weather forecast.

The pregame pageantry has been pushed back until Saturday before playing Kansas City – for now.

This is nothing new to the Guardians, who have been dodging rain drops all season.

Due to Cleveland’s disagreeable, ever-changing weather, the Guardians have been rained out 10 times at Progressive Field this season, forcing the club to play a major league-high eight doubleheaders – six at home.

Another postponement was caused by a COVID-19 outbreak.

And with showers on the horizon for the next two days in Northeast Ohio, the Guardians may be forced to play another twinbill. The Rays have to get every game in because they’re in the wild-card chase.

Despite numerous scheduling changes, the Guardians, who have the youngest roster in baseball, have gone 18-3 since Sept. 4.

Cleveland clinched an unexpected division title on Sunday in Texas, where the only wetness came during a wild postgame party in the Guardians’ clubhouse as players and coaches doused each other with beer and Champagne.

