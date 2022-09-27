EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on the New York Giants’ final offensive play in their loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Coach Brian Daboll said Tuesday.

Daboll had indicated after Monday night’s game that the injury to New York’s leading receiver was serious.

Shepard was jogging down the right hashmark when he suddenly fell to the artificial turf at the MetLife Stadium and grabbed his knee with both hands. He was taken off the field on a cart.

This is the second major injury for the 29-year-old, who is the longest-tenured player on the Giants. He tore an Achilles tendon late last season and managed to rehabilitate it and play on opening day, catching a 65-yard touchdown pass.

Daboll did not say Shepard will miss the rest of the season, but it generally takes a year to recover from an ACL injury. With his injury history and age, Shepard may have played his final NFL game.

Daboll said the Giants (2-1) will try to use the players on the roster to replace Shepard. Receivers Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) both were inactive on Monday, but the coach said they are making progress with their injuries.

Shepard led the Giants with five catches for 49 yards on Monday night. He had 13 catches for a team-high 154 yards and a TD in three games.

New York hosts Chicago (2-1) on Sunday.

BROWNS: Star defensive end Myles Garrett was released from a hospital late Monday night after he was injured when he rolled over his Porsche while driving on a rural road following practice.

Garrett suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the one-car wreck. He had been taken to the hospital, along with an unidentified female passenger, after crashing around 3 p.m. on Monday – about 2 hours after practice ended.

The extent of Garrett’s injuries is not yet known, and it’s unclear if the All-Pro will play Sunday when the Browns (2-1) visit the Atlanta Falcons (1-2). The team is expected to provide an update later Tuesday.

Garrett’s agent, Nicole Lynn, said Garrett didn’t break any bones. Lynn said Garrett was “alert and responsive” while receiving medical care.

The condition and status of the female passenger has not been disclosed.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a release that troopers arrived at the scene of the accident Monday to find Garrett’s damaged car on the side of the road after it appeared to flip over several times. Garrett had been driving on State Road in Sharon Township while traveling south after he left the team’s headquarters in Berea, Ohio.

The highway patrol doesn’t suspect impairment from drugs or alcohol. Garrett and his passenger were both wearing seat belts in his Porsche 911 Turbo S. The crash is still under investigation.

One of the NFL’s most dominant defensive players, Garrett has 61 1/2 sacks in 71 games. He needs one sack to pass Clay Matthews for the team’s career record.

The Browns drafted Garrett with the No. 1 overall pick in 2017.

Garrett has three sacks and forced a fumble this season. As is almost always the case, teams have been game planning for him and using multiple blockers to keep him away from their quarterbacks.

Garrett missed one day of practice last week with a neck issue, but he played in Thursday night’s 29-17 home win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was double-teamed much of the game as the Browns were missing end Jadeveon Clowney, who was out with a sprained ankle.

BEARS: Receiver Byron Pringle will miss at least four games because of a calf injury after the team placed him on injured reserve.

Pringle left in the first quarter of Sunday’s win over the Houston Texans, after catching one pass for 11 yards. He has two receptions for 33 yards after signing with Chicago in the offseason.

The Bears also signed linebacker Joe Thomas from the practice squad to the active roster.

STEELERS: There are plenty of people concerned with the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense, including a significant chunk of the players whose job it is to make it go.

Don’t count Coach Mike Tomlin among them.

While Tomlin is hardly pleased with what he’s seen in general from the Steelers following back-to-back losses that have dropped them to 1-2 heading into Sunday’s visit by the New York Jets (1-2), he’s not panicking either.

It’s still September. The season is longer than ever.

So rather than blow everything up – or specifically, bench starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky in favor of rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett – Tomlin is essentially doubling down.

Not only is he not overly worried about an offense that ranks 31st in yards through three weeks, he believes it is heading in the right direction.

“Largely I’m seeing improvements at all areas, whether it’s individuals or whether it’s the collective and so it’s our job to tune out the noise and remain committed to the path that we’re on,” Tomlin said.

A path that still includes Trubisky, whose early returns in Pittsburgh largely mirror what he produced during four enigmatic seasons in Chicago from 2017-20.

Trubisky’s quarterback rating of 77.7 is 29th among active starters and his 5.5 yards per pass attempt is last.

Tomlin anticipated an adjustment period with Trubisky taking over for Ben Roethlisberger. The growing pains are difficult to miss. Pittsburgh’s offense is running in fits and starts while it searches for an identity that isn’t readily apparent with October looming.

