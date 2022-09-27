BUXTON – Lucille Theresa Amnott Emery, 95, passed away on Sept. 24, 2022.

Lucille was born on Oct. 25, 1926, in Springvale, Maine, the daughter of Alie Amnott.

She was predeceased by her beloved sister Jackie.

Lucille is survived by her 15 children, 40 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.

She was truly a remarkable woman. She graduated from St. Joseph’s College in Standish with a bachelor’s degree and USM with a masters degree. She taught school at S.D. Hanson High School in Buxton and Bonny Eagle Jr. High School. She was the librarian at Bonny Eagle Junior High School, Mt. Blue High School in Farmington, Maine and Cape Elizabeth.

Her children want her to be remembered as loving, supportive, wise and tough. She was truly the center piece of all her family.

Lucille and Louis left a legacy the whole family will continue to honor.

She was also a lifelong communicant at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Gorham, Maine. Her church and God were a driving force in her life.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday Sept. 30, from 6 – 8 p.m., at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday Oct. 1 at 11 a.m., at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, Main St., Gorham. Burial will follow at South Buxton Cemetery. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

