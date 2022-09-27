The Patten Free Library is hosting its annual writing contest, with first and second place prizes to be awarded in six categories.

The categories are grades 7-9, grades 10-12 and adults, with fiction and non-fiction categories in each age group. Adult entrants must be 18 years or above and live in the library service area, which includes Bath, West Bath, Woolwich, Arrowsic and Georgetown, or hold a valid Patten Free Library card.

The entries will be judged by a panel of library staff, trustees, local teachers and Teen Library Council members, with first place winners receiving $100 and second place receiving $50 gift certificates.

Winners will be honored at a reception in Jan. 2023 and their entries will be published on the library website.

Deadline to submit is Dec. 3, 2022. For further guidelines or to submit work, visit patten.lib.me.us.

