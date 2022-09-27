LEWISTON — A man was killed Monday night after he was struck by a pickup truck near the intersection of Sabattus and College streets, police said.

Donald Bourget, 49, was found by police officers at about 7:15 p.m. in medical distress, according to a police statement issued Tuesday by Lt. Derrick St. Laurent.

Earlier reports said Bourget appeared to have been attempting to cross the street at that intersection when the crash occurred. St. Laurent identified the driver of the 2019 GMC truck as Stephen Hairston, 58, of Lewiston.

Bourget was taken to Central Maine Medical Center where he died from his injuries sustained in the accident, St. Laurent said.

Sabattus Street was shut down to traffic while the Lewiston Police Department’s Accident Reconstruction Team worked into Tuesday morning reconstructing the scene. Sabattus Street was reopened to traffic later Tuesday morning.

The police statement did not give an indication of whether any charges would be expected in the case.

