AUBURN — A person was struck and killed Tuesday morning by a train near Washington Street, a spokesperson for the train company said.

A train owned by CSX Transportation, based in Jacksonville, Florida, struck a person on the railroad tracks at about 6:13 a.m., according to Cindy Schild, director of media relations and public affairs at CSX.

Local emergency responders were notified and confirmed the pedestrian was fatally injured in the incident, Schild said.

“CSX extends its deepest sympathies to everyone impacted by this tragic incident, and we will work on scene to support local law enforcement as they investigate,” Schild said.

There were no reported injuries to the crew, she said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: