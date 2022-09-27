Quinn Alessi scored the winning and Dylan Santamaria has two goals and an assist as Traip Academy edged Gray-New Gloucester 4-3 Tuesday in a boys’ soccer game at Kittery.
Conor McPherson also scored for Traip (6-1). Jack Downs made six saves in goal.
The Patriots are 3-4-1.
MARSHWOOD 3, KENNEBUNK 1: Milo Closson, Graham Pruyne and Jason Singer scored in the first half to lift the Hawks (7-1) a win over the Rams (2-4-1) in Kennebunk.
Dylan Jones made six saves in goal for Kennebunk and Andrew Perry had five for Marshwood.
FRYEBURG ACADEMY 7, SACOPEE VALLEY 0: Seven players scored as the Raiders (4-2) blanked the Hawks (1-7) in Fryeburg.
Jacob Adams, Geri Dau and Charlie Oliva each scored in the first half for Fryeburg with Rafi Ajimura, Gabe Grace, Flo Koppel and Michael Kratz adding second-half goals. Aiden Clement made two saves.
Ryan Leighton had seven saves for Sacopee Valley.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.