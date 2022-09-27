Quinn Alessi scored the winning and Dylan Santamaria has two goals and an assist as Traip Academy edged Gray-New Gloucester 4-3 Tuesday in a boys’ soccer game at Kittery.

Conor McPherson also scored for Traip (6-1). Jack Downs made six saves in goal.

The Patriots are 3-4-1.

MARSHWOOD 3, KENNEBUNK 1: Milo Closson, Graham Pruyne and Jason Singer scored in the first half to lift the Hawks (7-1) a win over the Rams (2-4-1) in Kennebunk.

Dylan Jones made six saves in goal for Kennebunk and Andrew Perry had five for Marshwood.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 7, SACOPEE VALLEY 0: Seven players scored as the Raiders (4-2) blanked the Hawks (1-7) in Fryeburg.

Jacob Adams, Geri Dau and Charlie Oliva each scored in the first half for Fryeburg with Rafi Ajimura, Gabe Grace, Flo Koppel and Michael Kratz adding second-half goals. Aiden Clement made two saves.

Ryan Leighton had seven saves for Sacopee Valley.

