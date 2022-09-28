Katie Couric revealed Wednesday on social media that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in June.

On her website, the veteran broadcast journalist and podcast host shared an essay detailing her treatment so far and urging readers to get their annual mammograms.

“Every two minutes, a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States,” Couric, 65, wrote on Instagram. “On June 21st, I became one of them.”

In recent months, Couric said, she has undergone a lumpectomy and radiation therapy – the treatment recommended for her Stage 1A cancer diagnosis. She completed her final round of radiation on Tuesday.

“I was warned that I may be fatigued and my skin may turn a little pink,” the former “Today” anchor wrote in her essay. “My left breast does look like I’ve been sunbathing topless, but other than that, I’ve felt fine.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous