This November is the most important election of our lifetime, as freedom and our children’s futures are on the ballot. Gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage and Republicans up and down the ticket in Maine are offering real solutions to historic inflation, President Biden’s border crisis and an opioid epidemic that is out of control. Biden Democrats offer nothing but a far-left agenda that is out of touch with Mainers.
That’s why it is more important than ever to join me and protect the sanctity of our elections by working with Republicans, who are making it easier to vote and harder to cheat. Republicans in Maine and across the country want common-sense voter ID laws that will ensure Americans continue to have access to free, fair and transparent elections. These laws can only be put in place with the help of everyday Mainers, who join our grassroots effort to stand up for our values and elect Republicans across the state.
I’m proud to be working with the Republican Election Integrity Team to ensure the sanctity of our elections. By working as a poll watcher, we can ensure that every ballot cast in our elections is legal. I encourage everyone to go to gopvictory.com/maine-poll-watcher-sign-up/ to get involved.
Michael Rioux
Windham
