The Mills administration is launching a $5.1 million pilot program that would give grants of up to $2,000 for people caring for a family member with a disability.

The program, called Respite for ME, which begins on Monday, gives one-time grants of up to $2,000 to help family members caring for people with Alzheimer’s, dementia or other disabilities.

The funding for the two-year pilot program comes from federal American Rescue Plan dollars. The Mills administration did not have an estimate for how many people would be eligible for the program, but there are an estimated 29,000 people ages 65 and older in Maine living with Alzheimer’s. Some are being cared for in memory care facilities, but others get care at home.

The money can be used for respite care, which is care for the disabled patient that gives a break to family members who are taking on the bulk of the tasks to help people with everyday living. It can also be used for other costs, such as helping to purchase assistive technology. Assistive technology is a broad term for anything from hearing aids to wheelchairs, but it can also include devices that help patients retain memory.

“Families across Maine are doing their best to care for the people they love in the comfort of their own homes, but it isn’t always easy,” said Gov. Janet Mills in a statement. “Respite for ME will give families access to important services so they can better support themselves and their loved ones.”

Brenda Gallant, executive director of the Maine Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program, said in a statement that family caregivers “face the enormous challenge of providing care and support that is often needed 24 hours a day. “The demands of caregiving can take a toll emotionally, physically, and financially and may lead to caregiver burnout. Respite for ME will provide critically needed respite services for family caregivers, strengthening their ability to be a caregiver.”

To be eligible, the caregiver must be an adult who is not otherwise getting paid for the care given. The pilot program will be used to evaluate “what services are most effective in supporting families going forward,” according to the news release.

