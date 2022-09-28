PITTSBURGH — Kevin Newman hit a winning single in the 10th inning, and the Pittsburgh Pirates rebounded from a blown three-run lead in the ninth to beat Cincinnati 4-3 on Wednesday and send the Reds to their 96th loss, their most since 2015.

Kyle Farmer hit a two-run homer in the ninth off Chase De Jong and Jake Fraley homered five pitches later to tie the score 3-3.

After Johan Ramirez (3-1) pitched a perfect 10th, Alexis Diaz (6-3) intentionally walked Ben Gamel, and Newman dumped a two-out single into shallow center to score pinch-runner Rodolfo Castro from second. Newman has seven walkoff hits.

Pittsburgh (59-97), last in the NL Central, pulled within a game of the Reds (60-96), who are headed to their worst record since going 64-98 in 2015. The Pirates have won seven in a row against Cincinnati.

Bryse Wilson allowed three hits – all to Jose Barrero – in eight shutout innings, Pittsburgh’s longest scoreless outing since Ivan Nova against Arizona on June 22, 2018 against Arizona.

Luis Cessa gave up three runs and six hits in six innings in his 200th career game and 28th start.

Miguel Andujar had an RBI double in the first and has five RBI since the Pirates claimed him off waivers from the New York Yankees. Oneil Cruz hit a two-run double in the second.

NOTES

ROYALS: Longtime big league catcher and Manager John Wathan announced he will retire after this season, ending a career in professional baseball that included 47 of 51 years spent with the Kansas City Royals.

Nicknamed “Duke,” Wathan was a first-round pick of the Royals in 1971 and eventually spent 10 seasons behind the plate for them. That included his memorable 1980 season in which he hit .305 and helped Kansas City win the AL pennant, and their 1985 season, when he helped the club win its first World Series title in his final year before retiring as a player.

Wathan went into coaching and managed the Royals from 1987 into the 1991 season before spending part of the 1992 season managing the Angels. He also did some broadcasting work for Kansas City before returning to the Royals in a player development role, eventually helping the club win two more AL pennants and the 2015 World Series.

“I’m very fortunate to have worked with the Royals, the classiest organization in baseball, and with so many great people throughout the years,” Wathan said. “I’m grateful for the tremendous support from all the great Royals fans throughout the years, and my wife Nancy and I are proud to have made Kansas City our home and be part of this community.

“This was my dream as a kid, and I have had a full and blessed life to join this organization at 21 and work here until almost turning 73.”

Wathan’s son, Derek, spent a decade playing minor league baseball. His other son, Dusty, played briefly for the Royals and is now the third-base coach of the Phillies. His daughter, Dina, also works for the Royals.

“Not many people walking this earth have done so many things for one organization,” Royals Manager J.J. Picollo said. “I want to thank Duke for his complete honesty, regardless of the situation, and how he represents the game of baseball.”