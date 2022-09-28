BIDDEFORD – Barbara E. Sellick, 85, passed away Sept. 24, 2022 at the St. Andres Healthcare facility.

Born May 23, 1937, in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, Canada, the daughter of William and Emily (Stewart) Powers.

Barbara graduated from Westmount High School, Montreal, Canada in 1955. She was employed for many years at Martin’s Point Healthcare and Radiology Associates in Portland.

She enjoyed bowling, camping, playing cards, especially Bridge, and dancing.

She is predeceased by her husband Hubert, her parents, a brother William and sister Marilyn Powers.

She is survived by three sons, William, Wayne, and Richard Brosseau, two daughters, Marlene Welch, Darlene Himes, one stepdaughter Danita Jones, a sister Helen Stevens, a brother Stuart Powers, 17 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at Brooklawn Memorial Park, Portland, Maine.

Dennett, Craig & Pate, 365 Main St., Saco are entrusted with her arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the American Heart Association.