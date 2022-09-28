SANFORD, and formerly Boothbay – David “Dave” Atherton Warren, 90, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2022 at his home in Sanford, Maine. He was the husband of Marijean Warren (Vigneault Whittemore), and the son of the late J.A. Leslie and E. Louise Warren.

﻿Born and raised in Quincy, Mass., Dave’s love of Maine began as a small child during annual summer family visits to Boothbay. After 60 years living, working, and raising his family in Massachusetts he retired and moved full-time to Maine, first to Boothbay and then to Sanford.﻿

Dave graduated from North Quincy High School in 1950, delivering newspapers in the early morning and then working after school at a local pharmacy. He served in the Navy and naval reserves during the Korean War, and later graduated from Bentley College with an accounting degree. He spent the longest part of his career working for The Beacon Companies, a real estate development firm in Boston.﻿

After retirement he moved to Boothbay with his late wife Debbie Berthel Warren. He quickly went back to work first at the post office in Southport and then at a small regional accounting firm. He enjoyed both jobs, the natural beauty of the Maine coastline, and weekly round of golf or get togethers with his many friends and family.

﻿Dave moved to Sanford in 2008 when he married Marijean Vigneault Whittemore, a former classmate at North Quincy High School. He retired once again but stayed busy volunteering at St. George’s Episcopal Church alongside his wife. During tax season he volunteered providing tax return services for elderly and low-income residents of the county. He took this work seriously and was delighted to find ways to get refunds for those he helped. He gladly accepted hugs, handshakes, and baked goods as thanks for his efforts.﻿

Dave and Marijean looked forward each year to summer or fall vacations to Boothbay, relaxing and spending time with family and friends, old and new. He was loved by all and lived a full and rewarding life.﻿

In addition to his wife, Dave is survived by his four children, David Warren (Elaine) of Carefree, AZ and East Sandwich, MA, Laura Williams of East Sandwich, MA, Leigh Warren of Centerville, MA and Mary Warren of Randolph, MA; four grandchildren Kate Orozco Warren (David), Sarah Warren, Caroline Warren, and Cory Warren; and his great granddaughter Emilia Adele. He also leaves his brother, Craig Warren of El Paso, TX, and his family, as well as many loved ones in the Berthel and Whittemore families. Marijean’s daughters Shirley and Sandy provided cherished care and daily support during his final months.﻿

Dave was predeceased by his former wife Mary L. Warren of Holbrook, MA, his wife Debbie Berthel Warren and his infant daughter Leslie. Also, by his dear friend of many years Robert “Bob” Swift of Wareham, MA.﻿

A funeral will be held on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 3 Emerson St., Sanford, followed by a reception in the parish hall. Committal prayers with military honors will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery, in Springvale.﻿

Online tributes may be shared at David’s Book of Memories at http://www.bibbersautumngreen.com.﻿

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bibber Memorial at Autumn Green, 47 Oak St., in Alfred.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a favored charity that provides assistance and services to others in Southern Maine, or to MA Chapter of ALS Lou Gehrig’s Disease, 7 Lincoln St., Wakefield, MA 01880, in memory of his son-in-law, Joseph F. Williams, Jr., or to St. George’s Episcopal Church, 3 Emerson St., Sanford, ME 04073.