Hires, promotions, appointments

Maggie Hirshland has joined the OUT Maine team as youth engagement coordinator. OUT Maine’s mission is to create welcoming and affirming communities for queer youth.

Megan Turbide, a long-time cannabis advocate, is the new general manager at TheJoint.me, a music-themed medicinal cannabis dispensary in Portland.

Maine Medical Partners announced the following new hires:

Advertisement

Amit Sanyal, MD, MHCDS, has joined MaineHealth Cancer Care as senior medical director. Sanyal has practiced medical oncology for more than 20 years and most recently served as the regional clinical program director for SSM Health Cancer Care in Wisconsin.

Lindsay Corse, MD, has joined Maine Medical Partners – Falmouth Family Medicine. Prior to joining MaineHealth, Corse held multiple roles at Boston University’s Department of Family Medicine.

Robert Isom, MD, has joined Maine Medical Partners – Nephrology. Isom was an attending physician in the Nephrology Division at Stanford University Medical Center and School of Medicine in Palo Alto, California.

Erica Hidu, MD, has joined Maine Medical Partners, Internal Medicine – Pediatric Clinic at Maine Medical Center. Hidu was an internal medicine-pediatrics intern and resident at Maine Medical Center, where she also completed a chief resident year in pediatrics.

Eric Black-Maier, MD, has joined Maine Medical Partners – MaineHealth Cardiology in Scarborough with a sub-specialty in electrophysiology. He completed his internal medicine residency, cardiovascular disease fellowship and cardiac electrophysiology fellowship at Duke University Medical Center in Durham, North Carolina.

Advertisement

Recognition

Cumberland Town Clerk Tammy O’Donnell, who has served the municipality for 22 years, is the recipient of the Maine Town & City Clerks’ Association’s Clerk of the Year for 2022.

Amee Rice, senior account manager at Clark Insurance, has been honored with the 2022 Award of Excellence designation from Safeco Insurance Company.

Elliott Barry, senior vice president, commercial lending officer in Camden National Bank’s Portland office, has received the company’s Commitment Award, which recognizes employees for exceptional service and dedication.

Granted

The University of Southern Maine Foundation has received a gift of $250,000 from Oakhurst Dairy that includes $125,000 to support the construction of a sustainably built Career & Student Success Center on the Portland campus. The remaining $125,000 will address the rapid increase in student food insecurity.

Open for business

A ribbon-cutting was held to celebrate the expanded Lindt Chocolate Store at Freeport Village Station earlier this month. Offerings include Lindt Crema Gelata, handcrafted chocolate bark, a variety of chocolate coffee drinks and new counter service at the Lindt Chocolate Bar.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: