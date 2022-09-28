The seasons seem to change slowly but then all at once. There’s no denying that our mornings and evenings are cooler, and our daylight hours are shorter. Autumn is with us once again. Many of us are excited for apple picking and weather that’s perfect for simmering soups and baking pies. It’s also the season when we hem and haw over when to turn up the thermostat.

When I hear from neighbors about what concerns are top of mind right now, many people tell me they’re still worried about energy prices. It’s good to see gas prices finally go down, but I know families across Maine are already worrying about how much it’s going to cost this winter to keep their home warm.

This isn’t a problem that’s unique to Maine, and global factors including Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine are outside our control. But in Augusta, I’ve never been one to wait for someone else to address a problem. That’s why last winter, my colleagues and I passed several laws to help Mainers get the relief and help they need. We created a tiered credit program to help small businesses that have been hit especially hard by high energy costs. We also passed a law that removes outdated bureaucratic red tape for people applying to the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP). If you think you might need help heating your home this winter, I’d strongly urge you to apply for HEAP now by reaching out to MaineHousing or Kennebec Valley Community Action Program , which administer HEAP for Sagadahoc County . MaineHousing also has great information on their Weatherization Program, to help make your home more energy efficient and lower your energy bills.

To successfully take on a problem as big as high energy costs, we also need to think long-term. That’s why we passed a series of laws to hold Maine’s energy companies accountable to customers and ensure consumers have a seat at the table during the rate-setting process. On top of that, I’ve been proud to support efforts that build Maine’s growing green energy industry and invest in our energy independence. By acting urgently on short-term solutions and planning for the long-term, I know we can do the most good for Maine people.

When people are facing financial difficulties, putting food on the table can also be a challenge. Thankfully, there are dedicated volunteers and workers across the Midcoast to help people get the nutritious food they need. Merrymeeting Gleaners have been doing incredible work for years, partnering with local farms to share extra produce with locals in need. The Bath Area Food Bank and Soup Kitchen are also incredible resources for our community. You can support the food bank by dropping off bottles and cans at Hilltop Redemption in West Bath — or even by signing up for the annual 5k Turkey Trot!

I was proud to support universal free meals at all Maine public schools — even when Congress failed to act. This is a big boost for working families. Maine is the second state in the country to ensure all public school students have access to free, filling meals, so they can focus on learning and growing. Once again, Maine leads the way. To ensure these meals are as healthy as possible, I was proud to sponsor a bill, now law, expanding the Local Foods Fund, which helps schools purchase fruits, vegetables, meat, fish and dairy products from local growers and producers. It’s great to know that much of the food on our kids’ trays came from farms right up the road.

One of the greatest lessons I’ve learned in the State House is that solutions for big problems need to come from all levels — national, state, local and even personal. Mainers are a frugal bunch, but when pinching pennies at home isn’t enough, it’s up to your elected leaders to step up to make sure folks have what they need to get by. I’m proud of the work I’ve done in Augusta to help Mainers keep their homes warm and put food on their tables. I’m also proud of all the work local volunteers do to help their neighbors.

State Sen. Eloise Vitelli represents District 23, which includes all of Sagadahoc County.

