Karley Belisle scored a goal in each half as the University of New England topped Husson 4-1 Wednesday in a women’s soccer game at Biddeford.

UNE (5-3-1) got a pair of goals in the span of 5:40 in the second half – first from Belisle and then from Emily Martin to stretch its lead to 3-0.

Kylie Curtin added a goal in the 71st minute before Laura Martel scored for Husson (5-6) in the 73rd.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 3, NHTI 1: Chenelle McDonough opened the scoring on a feed from Paige St. Pierre 1:50 into the game as the Seawolves (2-0-4, 2-0-1 YSCC) downed the Lynx (3-2-0, 0-2-0) at Concord, New Hampshire.

St. Pierre scored on a pass from Desiree Veilleux in the 61st minutes and McDonough added her second of the game in the 69th.

Megan Lancaster broke up the shutout with an unassisted goal for NHTI in the final minutes of play.

MEN’S SOCCER

UMASS BOSTON 2, SOUTHERN MAINE 0: Luan Cruz scored with an assist from Luis Spinola in the eighth minute for the Beacons (6-2-1, 3-0 Little East) to break a scoreless tie as they blanked the Huskies (2-4-2, 0-3) at Boston.

Diego Gisholt added an insurance goal for UMass Boston in the 77th minute.

Hayes Estrella had six saves for Southern Maine; Qasim El-Ashkar had three saves for the Beacons.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 1, NHTI 1: Laszio Dorogi scored in the 54th minute for the Seawolves (1-5-2, 1-1-1 YSCC) in a tie against the Lynx (3-4-1, 1-2-1) at Concord, New Hampshire.

Albert Busimba opened the scoring as he finished off a pass from Alex Mutombo for NHTI 4:35 into the game.

BOWDOIN 4, THOMAS 0: Matthew Braver had two goals and an assist to power the Polar Bears (6-1-1, 2-1-1 NESCAC) past the Terriers (3-5-2, 1-1-2) at Waterville.

Luke Macaione and Drew Phillips also scored. Keein Wright made nine saves for Thomas.

FIELD HOCKEY

ST. JOSEPH’S 12, REGIS 2: Aimee Adams had six goals and an assist as the Monks (7-3, 4-0 GNAC) topped the Pride (2-6, 2-1) at Standish.

Maya Waryas added a pair of goals for St. Joseph’s, and Morgan Dalton, Megan Quirion, Emilia Galimberti and Molly McCluskey also scored.

Frankie Alley had both goals for Regis.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 3, WELLESLEY 1: Madi Robito scored twice in the span of 1:42 early in the game, both set up by Grace Bazin, as the Nor’easters (4-5) topped the Blue (4-5) in a nonconference game at Biddeford.

Cassidy Novello put away a pass from Alex Lenart late in the first quarter for Wellesey to cut the margin to 2-1, but Kate Lindmark added an insurance goal for UNE early in the fourth.

